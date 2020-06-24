PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- TaskRabbit chief executive Stacy Brown-Philpot, one of the few prominent black women in Silicon Valley, is stepping down after four years running the San Francisco-based marketplace for gig workers. nyti.ms/3fSL0zn

- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday ordered Johnson & Johnsonc and a subsidiary to pay $2.1 billion in damages to women who blamed their ovarian cancers on the company's talcum products, including its iconic baby powder. nyti.ms/2B7bqyD

- European Union countries rushing to revive their economies and reopen their borders after months of coronavirus restrictions are prepared to block U.S. travelers from entering because the United States has failed to control the scourge, according to draft lists of acceptable travelers reviewed by The New York Times. nyti.ms/2ATKRNn

- In a decision that could further embolden European governments to take on large tech platforms, Germany's top court ruled on Tuesday that Facebook Inc had abused its dominance in social media to illegally harvest data about its users. nyti.ms/2CBd388 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)