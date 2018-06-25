PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber this week begins an appeal to reverse a decision by London regulators to revoke its operating license. (nyti.ms/2Km1Iec)

- U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed an aggressive attack Sunday on unauthorized immigrants and the judicial system that handles them, saying that those who cross into the United States illegally should be sent back immediately without due process or an appearance before a judge.(nyti.ms/2K6MkTW)