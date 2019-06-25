PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese drone maker DJI said on Monday it would repurpose a warehouse in Cerritos, Calif to assemble a new version of a drone that has been popular among federal and local government agencies. nyti.ms/2J3pEjR

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd's Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa was re-elected to the company's board on Tuesday during an annual meeting. nyti.ms/2Jim99F

- SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket is set to blast off on Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This will be the third trip for the Falcon Heavy. nyti.ms/2J5xutu

- U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he was imposing new sanctions on Iran, aimed at preventing some top Iranian officials from using the international banking system or any financial vehicles set up by European nations or other countries. nyti.ms/2J3krZw