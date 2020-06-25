PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bayer AG has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to settle tens of thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely-used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer. nyti.ms/3dyjbLc

- The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday abandoned a plan to reopen its California theme parks on July 17, citing a slower-than-anticipated approval process by state regulators. nyti.ms/2AXygc1

- The three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot dead after being chased in a South Georgia neighborhood, have been indicted on murder charges by a Georgia grand jury, the prosecutor in the case announced on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2NuqtoI

- Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it would start automatically deleting location history and records of web and app activity as well as voice recordings on new accounts after 18 months. nyti.ms/2YtEsRP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)