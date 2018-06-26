PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it would shift some production of its bikes overseas to avoid stiff retaliatory tariffs imposed by the European Union in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade measures. (nyti.ms/2KliYNE)

- A federal judge on Monday threw out a closely watched lawsuit brought by two California cities against fossil fuel companies over the costs of dealing with climate change. (nyti.ms/2Ki9cf7)

- Amid a growing outcry about privacy concerns by civil liberties groups, officials in Orlando, said Monday that the city's Police Department was, for now, ending a pilot program to use Amazon Rekognition facial technology. (nyti.ms/2Itx7q7)