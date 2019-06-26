PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United States chip makers including Intel Corp and Micron Technology Inc are still selling millions of dollars of products to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd despite a Trump administration ban on the sale of American technology to the Chinese telecommunications giant, according to four people with knowledge of the sales. nyti.ms/2J0kLrK

- The drugmaker AbbVie Inc said on Tuesday that it planned to buy Allergan Plc, the maker of Botox, for about $63 billion. nyti.ms/2JkqitJ

- Online home furnishings giant, Wayfair's employees are planning to walk out of the company's Boston headquarters on Wednesday to protest its sale of $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture to a government contractor that operates a network of shelters for migrant children near the southwestern border. nyti.ms/2J5we9C

- Facebook Inc's partners including Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and Uber Technologies Inc, who will govern its digital currency Libra, signed nonbinding agreements to join the effort partly because they knew they weren't obliged to use or promote the digital token and could easily back out if they didn't like where it was going, said executives at seven of those companies. nyti.ms/2J5x4TO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)