PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday temporarily restricted shareholder payouts by the nation's biggest banks, barring them from buying back their own stocks or increasing dividend payments in the third quarter as regulators try to ensure banks remain strong enough to keep lending through the pandemic-induced downturn. nyti.ms/2ViHuGy

- Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that the state's phased economic reopening was temporarily paused as new coronavirus cases and hospitalisations soared. nyti.ms/3g0xCJz

- Unilever said on Thursday that it would remove the words "fair/fairness, white/whitening, and light/lightening" from product packaging and communications and change the name of its Fair & Lovely brand, a juggernaut in India that has marketed lighter skin as a path to success for decades. nyti.ms/31feJOZ

- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act — a move that, if successful, would bring a permanent end to the health insurance program popularly known as Obamacare. nyti.ms/3g1C3Uw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)