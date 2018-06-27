PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump signaled on Tuesday that the White House may soften a plan to impose sweeping new investment restrictions on China, saying he supported giving more power to an existing government body that reviews foreign investments for national security threats.(nyti.ms/2KpvgHX)

- General Electric said on Tuesday that it planned to spin off its health care business and sell its multibillion-dollar stake in Baker Hughes, a major producer of oil field equipment, as Chief Executive John Flannery turns the embattled industrial titan into a much smaller company. (nyti.ms/2KqJHLQ)

- A former chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Schapiro was named on Tuesday to the board of Morgan Stanley, the latest in a series of moves the bank has made to bolster its brokerage business. (nyti.ms/2KrEfZd) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)