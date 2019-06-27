PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it had recently discovered a new problem with the 737 Max jet that Boeing Co must correct before the plane is returned to service. nyti.ms/2J9YS9F

- Alphabet Inc's Google and the University of Chicago, the medical center were sued on Wednesday, in a potential class-action lawsuit accusing the hospital of sharing hundreds of thousands of patients' records with the technology giant without stripping identifiable date stamps or doctor's notes. nyti.ms/2J6GNt4

- President Trump on Wednesday played down the importance of securing a trade deal with China, he said he was prepared to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese products, on top of the 25% tax already in place on $250 billion of Chinese imports. Trump also indicated he might limit the next round of tariffs to just 10%. nyti.ms/2J7HaUn

- Reddit limited access to a forum popular with supporters of President Trump on Wednesday, saying that its users had violated rules prohibiting content that incites violence. nyti.ms/2JblTJ8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)