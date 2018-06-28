FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 6:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Department of Justice approved the Walt Disney Co's $71 billion bid for the entertainment assets of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc on Wednesday, potentially complicating Comcast Corp's desire to make a rival offer for Rupert Murdoch's entertainment empire. nyti.ms/2KqQJ3m

- Greek yogurt maker Chobani is parting ways with TPG — the private equity firm that gave the company a financial lifeline in 2014 - and bringing on a new investor, the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan. nyti.ms/2Iy6LmQ

- The Trump administration has backed off a plan to impose aggressive new restrictions on Chinese investment in the United States, opting instead to support a congressional effort that would expand the types of foreign deals that are subject to review. nyti.ms/2KrRQ2z

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
