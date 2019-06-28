PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jony Ive, Apple Inc's chief design officer, will depart this year to start his own design company, Apple said on Thursday. nyti.ms/2Xf2Uau

- Luxury online reseller the Realreal Inc on Thursday announced pricing of its initial public offering at $20 a share, raising $300 million. nyti.ms/2Xfss7C

- Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will cut about 12,000 of its 65,000 workers from European work force and shut down five plants as the automaker deals with weak demand for its cars. nyti.ms/2XfsUmk

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday it is recalling 490,000 vehicles in Japan and disclosed that its shareholders remained split over its chief executive, Hiroto Saikawa. nyti.ms/2XbY2TO