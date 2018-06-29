PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve on Thursday gave clean bills of health to most of the largest American banks, allowing them to return money to shareholders, but it forced Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley to freeze such payouts around last year's levels. nyti.ms/2KtDBdL

- California has passed a digital privacy law granting consumers more control over and insight into the spread of their personal information online, creating one of the most significant regulations overseeing the data-collection practices of technology companies in the United States. nyti.ms/2KzVzLw

- Anne Tolstoi Wallach, who rose to the executive ranks in the male-dominated New York advertising world, then wrote a saucy, much-discussed best seller about a fictional woman who does the same, died on Wednesday at her home in Manhattan. She was 89. nyti.ms/2Kwvi0A

- A political war over replacing Justice Anthony Kennedy roared to life on Thursday in Washington, the start of an election-season clash over a Supreme Court retirement that will reshape the country's judicial future. nyti.ms/2KwTlwG