PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co has received Federal Aviation Administration approval to start test flights of its 737 Max to demonstrate that it can fly safely with new flight control software. nyti.ms/3eHk7OP

- Chesapeake Energy Corp, a pioneer in extracting natural gas from shale rock across the country, filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday, unable to overcome a mountain of debt that became unsustainable after a decade of stubbornly low gas prices. nyti.ms/2BKfRPY

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers and retailers in eight Midwestern states to stay away from some bagged salad mixes as officials investigate an outbreak of an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite. nyti.ms/2YHDqSh

- The Broadway League, a trade association that is the closest thing to a governing body presiding over North America's biggest stages, has decided to undertake a sweeping audit of diversity in the industry in response to the unrest over racial injustice that is sweeping the U.S. nyti.ms/3dIgyqj