PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Gmail, YouTube and other services that rely on Alphabet Inc's Google's technology were disrupted for several hours on Sunday by what the company said were "high levels of network congestion." nyti.ms/2Z6uALn

- The chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin A. Hassett, will depart "shortly," President Trump said on Sunday, winnowing another advocate of traditional conservative positions on trade from the ranks of Trump's advisers. nyti.ms/2YZ02eg

- The Trump administration considered imposing tariffs on imports from Australia last week, but decided against the move amid fierce opposition from military officials and the State Department. nyti.ms/2YXCZ3A