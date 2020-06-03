PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 3

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration said on Tuesday that it would open an investigation into taxes on digital commerce that have been adopted or proposed in nine countries and the European Union. nyti.ms/3gLKVyF

- Adidas, which relies on young black consumers, released an anti-racism statement on social media but shut its U.S. outlets because of protests across the country. nyti.ms/2ADdxJG

- Facebook Inc's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday stood firmly behind his decision not to do anything about President Trump's inflammatory posts on the social network, saying that he had made a "tough decision" but that it "was pretty thorough." nyti.ms/3dv211B

- Google violated federal wiretap laws when it continued to collect information about what users were doing on the internet without their permission even though they were browsing in so-called private browsing mode, according to a potential class-action lawsuit filed against the internet giant on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2MnSvBN