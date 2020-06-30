PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 30

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Reddit, one of the largest social networking and message board websites, on Monday banned its biggest community, The_Donald, devoted to U.S. President Donald Trump as part of an overhaul of its hate speech policies. nyti.ms/2YK5ioY

- Uber Technologies Inc has made a takeover offer to buy Postmates Inc, the upstart delivery service, according to three people familiar with the matter, as the on-demand food delivery market consolidates and Uber looks for new ways to make money. nyti.ms/2BUaca8

- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump placed new restrictions on U.S. exports of defense equipment and certain high-technology products to Hong Kong on Monday, in response to a new Chinese law aimed at tightening Beijing's control over the territory. nyti.ms/2NFCQ1l

- Remdesivir, the first drug shown to be effective against the coronavirus, will be sold for $520 per vial, or $3,120 per treatment course, to hospitals for treatment of patients with private insurance, according to the Department of Health and Human Services and Gilead Sciences, the drug's manufacturer. nyti.ms/38ak0J4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)