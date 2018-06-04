PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc has reached data-sharing partnerships with at least 60 device makers - including Apple, Amazon, BlackBerry, Microsoft and Samsung - over the last decade. Facebook allowed the companies access to the data of users' friends without their explicit consent, even after declaring that it would no longer share such information with outsiders. nyti.ms/2kPiAvP

- Finance ministers from the six other nations attending the Group of 7 meeting in Canada issued an unusual rebuke over the United States' trading practices and the use of tariffs against allies. The statement said tariffs "undermine open trade and confidence in the global economy" and called on Mnuchin to make their worries known to Trump. nyti.ms/2sujvG5

- The United States and China ended trade talks in Beijing on Sunday without any announced deals and with Chinese officials refusing to commit to buying more American goods without a Trump administration agreement not to impose further tariffs on Chinese exports. nyti.ms/2Lk14ei