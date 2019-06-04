PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- One of Hollywood's heaviest hitters, the producer and investor Peter Chernin, has started a campaign to raise millions of dollars to help fund a legal attack on new anti-abortion laws in Georgia and other states. nyti.ms/2wKayu9

- After a spate of unusual negotiations, the Justice Department has agreed to handle potential antitrust investigations related to Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, while the Federal Trade Commission will take on Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc. nyti.ms/2wCRz4l

- U.S. President Donald trump on Monday floated the notion of a consumer boycott of AT&T Inc, the telecommunications firm turned media colossus, an apparent attempt to punish the company for the news coverage produced by one of its subsidiaries, CNN. nyti.ms/2wGIEyN

- A federal judge on Monday struck a blow against the rapidly growing stem cell industry, ruling for the Food and Drug Administration in its efforts to halt treatments by U.S. Stem Cell, a clinic in Sunrise, Florida, that blinded three patients by injecting a fat extract into their eyes. nyti.ms/2wzTjLR

- The owners of a luxury hotel in Panama City that ousted the Trump Organization as property managers last year accused it on Monday of evading taxes in Panama and creating a "false light" around the hotel's finances. nyti.ms/2wyK52x (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)