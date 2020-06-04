PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, senior officials said. nyti.ms/2Xtdl98

- The chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride Corp was indicted on a price-fixing charge on Wednesday along with three other current and former executives at companies that supply chicken to groceries and restaurants across the United States. nyti.ms/2MxGc5D

- Snap Inc said on Wednesday that it had stopped promoting the Snapchat account of President Trump after determining that his public comments off the site could incite violence, in another hardened stance by a social media company against the president. nyti.ms/3eOBSuW

- Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, faced fresh criticism on Wednesday as nearly three dozen people who worked at the social network in its early years called out his decision to leave President Trump's aggressive posts on the site unaltered. nyti.ms/2U68IzA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)