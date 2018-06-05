PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The conservative Koch political network said on Monday that it would begin a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign to promote free trade, sharpening a disagreement with President Trump over tariffs and highlighting a growing rift between conservative donors and the Republican base on trade issues. nyti.ms/2HlYKRk

- Howard Schultz, the executive chairman of Starbucks Corp , will leave the company at the end of the month, bringing to an end the tenure of a socially conscious entrepreneur who turned a local Seattle coffee chain into a global giant with more than 28,000 stores in 77 countries. nyti.ms/2sHrnDk

- Microsoft Corp, fully embracing a model it once saw as a threat, said on Monday that it was buying GitHub, an open software platform used by 28 million programmers, for $7.5 billion. nyti.ms/2Jgs9OI

- Facebook Inc endured a new wave of criticism from lawmakers and regulators in the United States and Europe on Monday after disclosures that the social media giant had allowed dozens of hardware manufacturers access to its trove of personal user data. nyti.ms/2xJ2soH

- The German automaker Volkswagen AG said it will no longer support the use of animals in testing the effects of diesel exhaust, in a letter to the German branch of the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, as the company tries to move past an emissions-cheating scandal in which it was found to have helped finance experiments on monkeys. nyti.ms/2JbLzbK