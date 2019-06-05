PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- JPMorgan Chase &Co is trying to require its credit card customers to go into private arbitration to settle disputes — even if they involve an older account — by reintroducing provisions it dropped a decade ago. nyti.ms/2wyBJb9

- Jonathan Smith, a Vice veteran who had been the editor in chief of Vice.com for the last three years, was let go, along with the site's managing editor, Rachel Schallom. The company announced that Erika Allen, a Vice Magazine alumna who was most recently a senior editor at New York Magazine's The Cut, had been named the site's executive managing editor, and other editors took on expanded roles. nyti.ms/2wCkhTd

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he plans to move forward with imposing tariffs on Mexican imports next week as part of his effort to stem the flow of migrants crossing the southern border, telling reporters at a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May that Republican senators would be "foolish" if they try to stop him. nyti.ms/2wyBLQj

- Carnival Corp and its Princess Cruise Lines acknowledged violating probation terms from the 2016 case and were ordered to pay an additional $20 million penalty, putting further pressure on the world's largest cruise corporation. nyti.ms/2wBfe5d (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)