PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 5

June 5 - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Google's move to provide users with an easy choice in search has now caught the attention of the Justice Department lawyers who are preparing to bring antitrust charges against the internet giant as early as this summer, according to an executive who has interacted with antitrust investigators. nyti.ms/30ag4Gg

- A federal judge who had handed down Bernard Madoff's 150-year sentence more than a decade ago in New York denied the request to be released early from prison as Madoff filed a request in federal court, arguing that he had less than 18 months to live. nyti.ms/378ZlED

- Chinese hackers are targeting the personal email accounts of campaign staff members working for former Vice President Joe Biden, Google said on Thursday, while confirming previous reports that Iran has targeted President Trump's campaign. nyti.ms/2z5ykoZ