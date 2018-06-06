PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said it has data-sharing partnerships with at least four Chinese electronics companies, that gave private access to some user data to Huawei, a telecommunications equipment company that has been flagged by American intelligence officials as a national security threat. nyti.ms/2kPztGz

- Mexico hit back at the United States, imposing tariffs on around $3 billion worth of American pork, steel, cheese and other goods in response to the Trump administration's steel and aluminum levies, further straining relations between the two countries as they struggle to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement. nyti.ms/2HokFY8

- At Tesla Inc's annual meeting on Tuesday, Elon Musk said the company is now capable of producing 3,500 Model 3s a week — up from about 2,000 a week in May — and called it "quite likely" that the company could exceed 5,000 by the end of June. nyti.ms/2xJNjDN

- Britain's culture secretary Matthew Hancock on Tuesday ruled that Twenty-First Century Fox could proceed with its bid for Sky Plc, provided that it sold Sky News, the broadcaster's 24-hour news channel. nyti.ms/2sJLe4W