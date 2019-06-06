PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler late Wednesday abruptly withdrew its proposal to merge with Renault SA, walking away from a deal that could have fundamentally reshaped the global auto industry. nyti.ms/2wDwrLt

- Alphabet Inc's YouTube announced plans on Wednesday to remove thousands of videos and channels that advocate neo-Nazism, white supremacy and other bigoted ideologies in an attempt to clean up extremism and hate speech on its popular service. nyti.ms/2wBAYOq

- Opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics Inc agreed to pay $225 million to settle federal criminal and civil charges that it illegally marketed a highly addictive fentanyl painkiller to doctors, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2wEol5q

- Uber is expanding into helicopter service, called Uber Copter, starting July 9 in New York City. nyti.ms/2wDwFCj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)