Bonds News
June 6, 2019 / 4:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 6

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler late Wednesday abruptly withdrew its proposal to merge with Renault SA, walking away from a deal that could have fundamentally reshaped the global auto industry. nyti.ms/2wDwrLt

- Alphabet Inc's YouTube announced plans on Wednesday to remove thousands of videos and channels that advocate neo-Nazism, white supremacy and other bigoted ideologies in an attempt to clean up extremism and hate speech on its popular service. nyti.ms/2wBAYOq

- Opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics Inc agreed to pay $225 million to settle federal criminal and civil charges that it illegally marketed a highly addictive fentanyl painkiller to doctors, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2wEol5q

- Uber is expanding into helicopter service, called Uber Copter, starting July 9 in New York City. nyti.ms/2wDwFCj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below