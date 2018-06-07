PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jonathan Bush stepped down as chief executive of Athenahealth Inc on Wednesday under intensifying pressure from Elliott Management, which last month made a hostile takeover offer for the company. nyti.ms/2Hql5gM

- Mick Mulvaney, the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau gathered the board's members for a conference call led by Anthony Welcher on Wednesday. Those on the call were told that the board, which has 25 volunteer members, would be reconstituted as a smaller group. nyti.ms/2Jfo3KO

- Alexander Nix, who led Cambridge Analytica until it suspended him in March, defiantly shot back at accusations from British lawmakers that he or his company engaged in unethical business practices, abused information pulled from Facebook or played a role in the British vote to leave the European Union. nyti.ms/2sIzTlq

- The chef April Bloomfield announced Wednesday that she and the restaurateur Ken Friedman had dissolved their partnership, ending a 14-year run in which they opened and operated some of today's most influential and popular restaurants. nyti.ms/2xPY7QL