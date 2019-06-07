PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A group of Democratic senators wants top officials at the Federal Reserve to examine whether Deutsche Bank complied with anti-money-laundering and other laws after bank employees flagged transactions tied to President Trump as potentially suspicious. nyti.ms/2wGRBIx

- Alphabet Inc's Google said it planned to buy the data analytics company Looker for $2.6 billion in a bid to catch up to rivals in the business of cloud computing. nyti.ms/2wETYvD

- Russia has welcomed the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to develop part of its next-generation wireless technology, even as the United States is trying to convince allies that the company poses a prohibitive security risk. nyti.ms/2wEUgCJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)