PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump handed the Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE Corp a lifeline on Thursday, agreeing to lift tough American sanctions over the objections of Republican lawmakers, his defense advisers and some of his own economic officials. nyti.ms/2xPEYhW

- Amazon.com Inc, which is increasingly pushing beyond its e-commerce origins, won rights on Thursday to broadcast Premier League games in Britain for the first time. nyti.ms/2Hvcc5E

- Greg Berlanti, executive producer of "Riverdale," "Blindspot" and "Arrow," among others, has signed a new deal that will keep him at Warner Bros for six more years, the studio owned by Time Warner Inc announced on Thursday. nyti.ms/2JEE4cD

- The Trump administration, after heavy lobbying by the chemical industry, is scaling back the way the federal government determines health and safety risks associated with the most dangerous chemicals on the market, documents from the Environmental Protection Agency show. nyti.ms/2sRdEtG