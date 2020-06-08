PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- James Bennet resigned from his job as the editorial page editor of The New York Times, after the its opinion section, which he oversaw, published a much-criticized Op-Ed by a United States senator calling for a military response to civic unrest in American cities. nyti.ms/3cJlg6C

- The Food and Drug Administration changed its policy on decontamination for some N95 masks mainly used by health professionals, saying certain masks made in China should not be reused. nyti.ms/2XEACVw

- With the general election less than 150 days away, there are rising concerns that the push for remote voting prompted by the coronavirus pandemic could pose security risks and open new opportunities to hack the vote. nyti.ms/3cJu3FF

- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged for the first time to cut the city's police funding. nyti.ms/3h7iLy8