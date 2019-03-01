PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Gap Inc said on Thursday that it planned to spin off Old Navy into a separate public company, drawing a line between the family-friendly apparel chain and its classic, more expensive brands. nyti.ms/2NCLGvD

- Tesla Inc said on Thursday it will offer a version of its Model 3 sedan with a starting price of $35,000, and began accepting orders for the lower-priced version, with delivery in two to four weeks. nyti.ms/2EGkae9

- HBO Chief Executive Richard Plepler stepped down on Thursday, eight months after AT&T Inc acquired Time Warner, the network's corporate home. Plepler found he had less autonomy after the merger, according to two people familiar with his thinking. nyti.ms/2EDJQrM

- Ride-hailing firms Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft intend to offer drivers a chance to participate in their initial public offerings by setting up programs to give cash to some drivers, enabling them to buy company stock at the time of the IPO. nyti.ms/2EDKTrI

- Internet messaging companies including Facebook, Telegram and Signal, are planning to roll out new cryptocurrencies over the next year that are meant to allow users to send money to contacts on their messaging systems, such as Venmo or PayPal that can move across international borders. nyti.ms/2EDM9uW (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)