PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed a lawsuit on Monday against Fifth Third Bank, a large regional bank based in Ohio, for opening unauthorized accounts in customers' names as part of an aggressive sales strategy that foisted credit cards, online banking services and other products on people without their knowledge. nyti.ms/2wLKGkQ

- In a move intended to give Americans greater control over their medical information, the Trump administration announced broad new rules on Monday that will allow people for the first time to use apps of their choice to retrieve data like their blood test results directly from their health providers. nyti.ms/38EPzZW

- As hospitals around the U.S. prepare for an influx of highly infectious coronavirus cases, their supplies of N95 masks, a crucial type of respirator mask, are dwindling fast. nyti.ms/2IxLzjB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)