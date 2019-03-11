PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's aviation regulator, responding to the second crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 soon after takeoff in less than five months, ordered its airlines to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. nyti.ms/2NXvmG7

- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been quietly working on a proposal to use social media like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc to help identify people who claim Social Security disability benefits without actually being disabled. nyti.ms/2u0cNYU

- U.S. President Donald Trump plans to kick off a fresh effort to pressure Congress to pay for a wall along the southwestern border, most likely setting up another showdown with Democrats who have vowed to block his signature project. nyti.ms/2HbSU9G