PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chief executive officers from major U.S. airline carriers said on Tuesday the coronavirus has pummeled airlines in the country, especially in recent weeks, but the industry is prepared to suffer the blows even as they announced deep cuts to flights, spending, hiring and their own salaries. nyti.ms/2TGwt1o

- Microsoft organized 35 nations on Tuesday to take down one of the world’s largest botnets — malware that secretly seizes control of millions of computers around the globe. nyti.ms/2Q3fsMP

- As America scrambled to understand the scope of an escalating public health crisis, the number of known coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday, signaling that the virus was spreading widely in communities on both coasts and in the center of the country. nyti.ms/39Clfk2

- As the markets rage and more businesses reel from the impact of the spreading coronavirus, President Donald Trump plans to meet with officials from the nation's banks at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. nyti.ms/39BYmxb