PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 12

- The CBS News program "60 Minutes" was moving forward with plans to show an interview it conducted last week with the pornographic film actress, Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Donald Trump as her lawyer and a lawyer for the president traded public jabs through the weekend over her right to speak. nyti.ms/2Dk8wSl

- Saudi Aramco IPO-ARAM.SE , Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil behemoth had indicated that it expected to begin trading on a public stock market later this year, but, according to three people briefed on the company's planning, that is now likely to happen in 2019. The delay reflects the difficulties in arranging what would easily be the world's biggest-ever initial public offering.nyti.ms/2Dk2RM2

- U2's frontman, Bono, said this weekend he was "furious" after a charity he co-founded was rocked by newly revived accusations that it had fostered an atmosphere of bullying, abuse and, in one case, attempted sexual coercion in its Johannesburg operation. nyti.ms/2Dkl5gf