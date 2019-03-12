PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a message posted on its blog just before midnight Sunday, Tesla Inc said it had decided to retain many of the locations it had shut down or was planning to close. Tesla said it would raise most of its vehicle prices about 3 percent worldwide, just weeks after cutting prices. nyti.ms/2O2vJ2k

- More than a dozen airlines along with the governments of China and Indonesia grounded a new version of Boeing's most popular jet on Monday, as the American aerospace giant scrambled to deal with the fallout from a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia. nyti.ms/2HpPfo0

- In an unusual reproach, Fox News on Monday criticized one of its star personalities, Jeanine Pirro, after the host questioned if a Muslim lawmaker's religious beliefs undermined her loyalty to the United States. nyti.ms/2HppILM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)