PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Before the scheduled return of Boeing's 737 Max this summer, the aircraft manufacturer plans to separate wire bundles in the jet to assure regulators about the plane's safety, according to a source familiar with the company's plans who was not authorized to speak publicly about them. nyti.ms/2IDXYCD

- American lawmakers unveiled legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, would tightly restrict imports to the United States from the Xinjiang region of western China, the toughest response yet to Beijing's mass detention of minorities and coercive labor practices there. nyti.ms/2wNOQZq

- Walmart, Uber and other major companies announced new policies this week to grant paid leave or other compensation to workers who contract the new coronavirus or are quarantined by order of the government or their companies. nyti.ms/2U2e9Pr

- A new Medicare pilot program would lower the cost of insulin to $35 a prescription for older Americans who need the lifesaving drugs, the Trump administration announced on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2WcAb4m (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)