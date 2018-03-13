FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 13, 2018 / 4:51 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked Broadcom Ltd's $117 billion bid for chipmaker Qualcomm Inc , citing national security concerns and sending a clear signal that he was willing to take extraordinary measures to promote his administration's increasingly protectionist stance. nyti.ms/2p6lTkv

- Larry Kudlow, a CNBC television commentator who has informally advised President Trump on economic issues, is currently the top contender to head the National Economic Council. nyti.ms/2p4fRB0

- Shane Smith is preparing to cede his position as Vice Media's chief executive officer to Nancy Dubuc, who announced on Monday that she was stepping down as chief executive of A&E Networks. nyti.ms/2p6M4aZ

- New England is bracing for yet another winter storm - the third in less than two weeks - that could bring up to two feet of snow across parts of the region and as many as 18 inches to the Boston area. A winter storm watch was in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday evening for much of New England, and a blizzard warning was issued for coastal Massachusetts. nyti.ms/2p5deib

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.