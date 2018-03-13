PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked Broadcom Ltd's $117 billion bid for chipmaker Qualcomm Inc , citing national security concerns and sending a clear signal that he was willing to take extraordinary measures to promote his administration's increasingly protectionist stance. nyti.ms/2p6lTkv

- Larry Kudlow, a CNBC television commentator who has informally advised President Trump on economic issues, is currently the top contender to head the National Economic Council. nyti.ms/2p4fRB0

- Shane Smith is preparing to cede his position as Vice Media's chief executive officer to Nancy Dubuc, who announced on Monday that she was stepping down as chief executive of A&E Networks. nyti.ms/2p6M4aZ

- New England is bracing for yet another winter storm - the third in less than two weeks - that could bring up to two feet of snow across parts of the region and as many as 18 inches to the Boston area. A winter storm watch was in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday evening for much of New England, and a blizzard warning was issued for coastal Massachusetts. nyti.ms/2p5deib