PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13

- With more countries grounding Boeing Co jets and with lawmakers, aviation workers and consumers calling on the United States to do the same, Boeing's Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg in a personal appeal told U.S. President Trump that the 737 Max 8 jets were safe and did not need to be grounded. nyti.ms/2O0v2GF

- Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk responded to the accusation that he violated a fraud settlement with the U.S. securities regulator by declaring that the regulator was trying to muzzle him. nyti.ms/2O0j8g1

- U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc said it would expand a program that passes drug discounts directly to consumers, a move that could lower costs for many who have struggled with high deductible payments and other out-of-pocket expenses. nyti.ms/2O4GqkY

- Volkswagen AG plans to rapidly increase its production of electric cars as it tries to transform itself from an emissions cheat to a leader in bringing battery-powered transportation to the masses. nyti.ms/2CiGrwV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)