PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday that it would re-evaluate the awarding of a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft after sustained protest from Amazon, which had contended that it lost the deal because of potential interference from President Donald Trump. nyti.ms/2QcsSpB

- L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, said on Thursday that Sarah Nash would be its new chair, replacing Leslie Wexner, the retail mogul who founded and ran the company for decades before coming under intense scrutiny for his ties to the sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. nyti.ms/2Qru1Kn

- Every Disney theme park worldwide will be closed starting this weekend, including Disney World in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Thursday. Disney Cruise Line will also close. nyti.ms/2WaU6B4

- U.S. Congress neared a deal with the White House on a sweeping economic rescue package to respond to the colossal effect of the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/39MfHDP