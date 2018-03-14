PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump's swift decision this week to block a Singapore-based company from gaining control of Qualcomm Inc grew out of a White House push to wall off American industry from foreign competition, primarily China, under the guise of protecting national security. nyti.ms/2Do9TPR

- United Airlines apologized on Tuesday after a dog died on a flight during which it was stored in a passenger's overhead compartment. A witness said that a flight attendant had ordered the pet owner to put the dog in the compartment before the plane took off. nyti.ms/2paxCyJ

- U.S. President Donald Trump will visit a Boeing Co plant in St. Louis on Wednesday to celebrate the tax cut his party handed to American companies. But lurking in the background is a clash over trade - one in which Boeing is the most vulnerable target. nyti.ms/2padDQK

- The parents of Seth Rich, the young Democratic aide whose unsolved murder became grist for right-wing conspiracy theories about the 2016 presidential race, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Fox News, claiming that the network's coverage helped fuel damaging rumors about their son. nyti.ms/2p9IFbq