PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 14

- After days of mounting pressure, the United States grounded Boeing Co's 737 Max aircraft reversing an earlier decision in which American regulators said the planes could keep flying after a deadly crash in Ethiopia. nyti.ms/2FaUiHs

- Federal prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into data deals Facebook Inc struck with some of the world's largest technology companies, intensifying scrutiny of the social media giant's business practices as it seeks to rebound from a year of scandal and setbacks. nyti.ms/2Fcu2fN

- Uber technologies Inc is in talks to sell a stake in its self-driving technologies unit to SoftBank Group Corp and other investors for as much as $1 billion. nyti.ms/2Fbx0RU

- Spotify Technology SA has filed a complain with European regulators against Apple Inc, accusing Apple of using its App Store to squash companies that compete with its services, including Apple Music. nyti.ms/2FbNR6Y (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)