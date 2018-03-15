PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- One of the year's most anticipated Broadway plays - the screenwriter Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's novel "To Kill a Mockingbird"- faces a legal challenge from Ms. Lee's estate, which is suing over Mr. Sorkin's version of the story. nyti.ms/2FUHO7P

- Facebook Inc said Wednesday that it had taken down several pages associated with "Britain First," a far-right group whose leaders were recently convicted of hate crimes and whose inflammatory anti-Muslim videos U.S. President Donald Trump shared with the world late last year. nyti.ms/2FRizUb

- Warby Parker announced on Wednesday that it had raised $75 million in a new round of financing led by T. Rowe Price, the mutual fund company, and including Baillie Gifford, the asset manager. nyti.ms/2GtzoCd

- A decade after the federal government rescued the first of many faltering financial firms, the Senate voted on Wednesday to pass legislation that would relax restrictions on large parts of the banking industry, representing the most significant changes to the rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis. nyti.ms/2tQkEec