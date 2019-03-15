PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The captain of Ethiopian Airlines jetliner that crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday had faced an emergency almost immediately after takeoff from Addis Ababa and had requested a permission to return after three minutes as the aircraft accelerated to abnormal speed. nyti.ms/2O9hn0c

- Facebook Inc's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and head of its WhatsApp messaging service Chris Daniels are leaving after disagreements with the Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg. nyti.ms/2O4off6

- A jury in California ordered Johnson & Johnson's to pay more than $29 million to a woman who claimed that asbestos in its talc-based powder products had caused her cancer. nyti.ms/2O5WEKH

- Facebook Inc said that it had repaired a technical error that led to long lapses in service at its various properties, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. nyti.ms/2O4t4Fc