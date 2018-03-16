FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Vanessa Haydon Trump, the wife of U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., filed for divorce on Thursday afternoon in a Manhattan court. nyti.ms/2tQLRO1

- Unilever said on Thursday that it would make Rotterdam its sole headquarters, dealing a symbolic blow to Britain as it negotiates its exit from the European Union. nyti.ms/2tUEeWN

- Trevor Edwards, a top Nike Inc executive who was seen as a potential successor to the chief executive, is stepping down, the company said on Thursday. nyti.ms/2Gzav8z

- A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Department of Labor overstepped its authority when it wrote a rule that required financial professionals, including brokers and insurance agents, to put their customers' financial interests ahead of their own. nyti.ms/2FUUhbT

