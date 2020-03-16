PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that he would ask Congress to reinstate powers that were used during the 2008 financial crisis to support the economy as the coronavirus threatens to grind business activity in the United States to a halt. nyti.ms/2WiythV

- Representative Devin Nunes, a California Republican, appealed to Americans to help promote the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/2QjLhkn

- The Federal Reserve on Sunday night took the step of slashing interest rates to near-zero and unveiled a sweeping set of programs in an effort backstop the United States economy. nyti.ms/3aSwqFs

- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that no gatherings with 50 people or more be held in the United States for the next eight weeks in one of the federal government's most sweeping efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. nyti.ms/2wd22a2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)