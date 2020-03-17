PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- France's antitrust regulator on Monday fined Apple 1.1 billion euros ($1.23 billion), putting more pressure on the company as it grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. nyti.ms/38UCLyP

- Eight major financial-services firms are borrowing money from the U.S. Federal Reserve, a day after the central bank urged them to tap its short-term funding facility to make it easier for credit to continue flowing through the economy. nyti.ms/2WqpStA

- The first testing in humans of an experimental vaccine for the new coronavirus began on Monday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases announced. nyti.ms/3b5Xq4B

- The Trump administration released new guidelines on Monday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including closing schools and avoiding groups of more than 10 people, discretionary travel, bars, restaurants and food courts. nyti.ms/38XNOY5 ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)