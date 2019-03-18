PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 18

March 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration's aggressive campaign to prevent countries from using Huawei Technologies and other Chinese telecommunications equipment in their next-generation wireless networks has faltered, with even some of America's closest allies rejecting the United States' argument that the companies pose a security threat. nyti.ms/2HqBczh

- The United States and China are pushing for a summit meeting in late-April to complete a trade deal, while negotiators are still grappling over its terms and how they should be enforced. nyti.ms/2HqCien

- A new batch of tax regulations from the U.S. Treasury Department will establish the most comprehensive guidelines yet for what sorts of investments qualify for tax benefits associated with opportunity zones, which were created by the 2017 tax law, and how investors must proceed in order to take advantage of them. nyti.ms/2Hs021R