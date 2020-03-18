PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 18

March 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it will buy short-term promissory notes, known as commercial paper and establish a lending program meant to help the banks at the core of the financial system function smoothly. nyti.ms/39ZRlqb

- The United Automobile Workers union said Tuesday night that three Detroit automakers, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, had agreed to address concerns about coronavirus hazards to factory workers by taking steps short of shutting down U.S. production. nyti.ms/390NWpQ

- China announced on Tuesday that it would expel American journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. nyti.ms/3950TPz

- SoftBank Group Corp, the Japanese conglomerate, is threatening to withdraw an offer to acquire a much larger stake in WeWork, according to a person familiar with the matter. nyti.ms/3abdphP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)