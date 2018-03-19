PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As soon as the first robot arrived at a FedEx Corp shipping hub in the heart of North Carolina tobacco country early last year, talk of pink slips was in the air. nyti.ms/2GFgXe4

- China plans to name a new leader for its central bank chief on Monday in a move signaling that Beijing will continue an ambitious — and, some say, much needed — financial shake-up to get the country's debt under control and keep its economy growing. nyti.ms/2GHhufI

- Ola is expanding overseas for the first time, to Australia, in a major test of whether India's new breed of technology start-ups can survive in a developed country. nyti.ms/2FRS65C

- Faced with questions about its commitment to safety, the Interior Department sent teams to the Gulf of Mexico last week to inspect giant cranes used in offshore oil and gas operations that are a significant source of accidents. nyti.ms/2IAGxBI