PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 19

- Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg made his first substantive public comments about the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. "Our hearts are heavy, and we continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board," Muilenburg said. nyti.ms/2Oc3LB8

- The U.S. Department of Energy disclosed details on a $500 million machine based on Intel Corp and Cray technology that may become crucial in a high-stakes technology race between the United States and China. nyti.ms/2Of9juS

- Lyft Inc officially signaled on Monday that it sought to have the biggest technology initial public offering since 2014 and is hoping to be valued at up to $23 billion. nyti.ms/2OdBbzx

- As a developer, Donald Trump borrowed more than $2 billion from Deutsche Bank AG to finance skyscrapers and other high-end properties nyti.ms/2OdCm1V